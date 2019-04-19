JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) CEO Sells $2,008,571.22 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,008,571.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,465,019.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas B. Petno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

On Tuesday, January 29th, Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,224,195.00.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $392.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. HRT Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 157.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. SP Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 107,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,331,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) CEO Sells $2,008,571.22 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-ceo-sells-2008571-22-in-stock.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.