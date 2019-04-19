JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (LEVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (NYSE:LEVI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $23.79 on Monday. LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $24.50.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 150,000 shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 1,000,000 shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

