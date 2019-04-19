JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.50 ($112.21).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €88.18 ($102.53) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

