JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Aroundtown (AT1) a €8.25 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.58 ($9.98).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AT1 opened at €7.14 ($8.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.79, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €6.32 ($7.34) and a fifty-two week high of €7.92 ($9.20).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.