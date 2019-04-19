Joyce J. Mason Sells 3,606 Shares of IDT Co. (IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $25,025.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $6.58 on Friday. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $180.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.64.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $349.47 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IDT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in IDT by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IDT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

