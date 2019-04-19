Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $179.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JLL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.20.

JLL stock opened at $156.30 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.79 and a twelve month high of $177.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $1.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

