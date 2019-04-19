Jon Evans Sells 2,373 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) COO Jon Evans sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total transaction of $453,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PAYC opened at $188.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.82. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $193.75.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 19,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jon Evans Sells 2,373 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/jon-evans-sells-2373-shares-of-paycom-software-inc-payc-stock.html.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.