Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JMPLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Investec cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.02. 2,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

