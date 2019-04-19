JMP Group (JMP) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JMP Group earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently commented on JMP. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of JMP Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 57,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,304. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 13,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $52,266.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,874.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 71,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $276,306.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,860.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 205,506 shares of company stock valued at $808,216. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

