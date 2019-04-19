Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 489,258 Shares of KB Home (KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 489,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $12,412,475.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,056,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,216.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KBH opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in KB Home by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on KB Home from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

