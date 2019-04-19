Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.71.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.44. 567,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,851. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $476.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 874 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $121,923.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $933,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,668 shares of company stock worth $1,606,567. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.