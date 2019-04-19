Jason N. Gorevic Sells 30,000 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,928.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.40. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

