JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (JAPAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of JAPAY opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.46%. Equities analysts expect that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

