Japan’s exports declined in March as imports to China fell over 9%, bringing the country’s trade surplus.

The information published Wednesday from the Finance Ministry was less or more in line.

Exports from Japan, the world’s 3rd largest market, fell 2.4% from a year before to 7.2 trillion yen ($64 billion), while imports climbed 1 percent to 6.7 trillion yen ($59 billion).

Exports to the U.S., Japan’s biggest single foreign market, climbed 4.4percent while imports dropped, raising the politically sensitive trade surplus by nearly 10, to 683.6 billion yen ($6.1 billion), up 9.8percent from the same month a year before.

Japan’s exports to China dropped 9.4percent in the year earlier, reflecting lower demand because the market slows down a trade war with all the U.S. over Beijing’s technologies ambitions.

Darren Aw of Capital Economics said that the deficit in March wasn’t a concern and that overall, trade may have contributed to economic growth in the past quarter.

“The larger picture, however, remains unchanged — that the prognosis for external demand remains weak,” he said.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s office said in a declaration he along with also Japan’s commerce minister Toshimitsu Motegi consented to continue talks shortly.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that he received a report by Washington that the two sides had started negotiations in line with the agreement last September between Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The discussions included commerce in agricultural products and autos.

“I expect we’ll have constructive talks to ensure we have substantive consequences that serve our national interest,” he explained.

Motegi told me he advised Lighthizer that Japan won’t compromise on imports of agricultural products, stating that the conditions agreed in negotiations are up to Japan could go.

Japan made significant concessions during tough discussions about the Trans-Pacific Partnership on imports of milk and other farm goods, a Pacific Rim exchange deal which President Donald Trump withdrew shortly after taking office.

“In the region of agricultural products, conditions we have promised in past economic alliance is just as far as we can go. I have told him that that’s the line Japan cannot go past,” he said.

The Liberal Democrats, japan’s conservative ruling party, have sought to defend the farm sector of the country from foreign competition and have relied upon strong support from rural voters.

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed.