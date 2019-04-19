Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 45.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,280,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $135.14 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $605.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $649,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,422.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,428 shares of company stock worth $4,597,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

