Jane Street Group LLC Invests $220,000 in National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Stock

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $140.32. The company has a market cap of $739.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Invests $220,000 in National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/jane-street-group-llc-invests-220000-in-national-presto-industries-inc-npk-stock.html.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.