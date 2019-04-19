Jane Street Group LLC Invests $210,000 in Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,877,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,340,000 after purchasing an additional 124,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $55,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $51.20 on Friday. Masonite International Corp has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $528.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Invests $210,000 in Masonite International Corp (DOOR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/jane-street-group-llc-invests-210000-in-masonite-international-corp-door.html.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.