Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,611 Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aqua America by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 656,209 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Aqua America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Aqua America by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,693,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,102,000 after purchasing an additional 476,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTR shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

