JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) to post sales of $78.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.60 million and the highest is $87.70 million. JAKKS Pacific posted sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will report full year sales of $597.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.10 million to $597.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $608.05 million, with estimates ranging from $597.10 million to $619.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JAKKS Pacific.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 57.60% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.80 million.

JAKK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on JAKKS Pacific to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

JAKKS Pacific stock remained flat at $$1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 97,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 97,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

