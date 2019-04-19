Jack in the Box (JACK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 16.55%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $42,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,113 shares of company stock worth $89,004. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,402.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $1,308,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

