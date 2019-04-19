J Sainsbury (SBRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 310

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group cut J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut J Sainsbury to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 337 ($4.40) to GBX 221 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 267.36 ($3.49).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 227.70 ($2.98) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 221.90 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

