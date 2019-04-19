IWG (IWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IWG (LON:IWG) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 328 ($4.29) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

IWG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IWG to a sector performer rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Monday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on IWG from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. IWG has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 244.50 ($3.19).

Get IWG alerts:

LON:IWG opened at GBX 335.60 ($4.39) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 335 ($4.38).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from IWG’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. IWG’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.