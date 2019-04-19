Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Position Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Global Advisors LP grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 2,700,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439,750 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ITUB opened at $8.39 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
About Itau Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.
