Isthmus Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,466 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $485,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $122.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.88.

SWK traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $145.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $157.76.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,847.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,700.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,307.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,579 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/isthmus-partners-llc-buys-new-stake-in-stanley-black-decker-inc-swk.html.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.