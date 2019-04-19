Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 35,049 Shares of Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 190.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Plantronics worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,556,000 after purchasing an additional 204,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 95.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 60.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 144,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

PLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE PLT traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 201,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Plantronics Inc has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 10,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.08 per share, with a total value of $480,476.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,564.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marvin Tseu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $207,153.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

