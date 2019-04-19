iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Stake Lessened by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,534.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,379,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,710 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,756,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,655,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,732,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 547,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,634,000 after buying an additional 52,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,396,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $85.64 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

