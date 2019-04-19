iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Sold by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4,735.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,871,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646,948 shares during the last quarter. Aozora Bank LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Aozora Bank LTD. now owns 9,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,926,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,340,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,050 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,481,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,161,000 after acquiring an additional 83,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 1,238,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 917,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,679. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1804 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

