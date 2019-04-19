iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Holdings Raised by Guidant Wealth Advisors

Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Guidant Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,857,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,777,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,922,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,330,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,263,000 after purchasing an additional 95,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,935,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120,232 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $113.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

