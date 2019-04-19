iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Holdings Reduced by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $118.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

