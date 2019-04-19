iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Stake Lessened by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,759,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 967.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 778,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,764,000 after acquiring an additional 705,923 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,027,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,672,000 after acquiring an additional 317,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 754,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,154,000 after acquiring an additional 239,267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $123.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $137.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

