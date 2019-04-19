iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Stake Decreased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,610,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,923,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,226,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,049 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,258,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,458,000 after acquiring an additional 148,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,045,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,638,000 after acquiring an additional 420,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,164,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,217,000 after acquiring an additional 171,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $157.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.4289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Stake Decreased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf-stake-decreased-by-deroy-devereaux-private-investment-counsel-inc.html.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.