iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Position Lowered by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 637,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,384. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

