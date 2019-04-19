iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Holdings Trimmed by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

