iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) Position Lowered by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,846 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

