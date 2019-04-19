iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stake Decreased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

EFA opened at $66.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

