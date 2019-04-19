iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Position Boosted by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 452,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 107,698 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $74.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

