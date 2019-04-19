iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 842.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,572. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $170.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.7916 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/ishares-morningstar-large-cap-etf-jkd-shares-sold-by-landaas-co-wi-adv.html.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.