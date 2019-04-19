iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) Shares Sold by Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $57.44 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

