Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.60 Million

Analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce sales of $43.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.79 million to $44.40 million. Irhythm Technologies reported sales of $30.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $205.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.20 million to $206.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $269.74 million, with estimates ranging from $264.97 million to $277.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

In other news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $5,325,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick Sung sold 9,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $762,074.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,891 shares of company stock worth $10,558,098. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.72. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

