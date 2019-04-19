Investors Sell Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) on Strength (EWY)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $37.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $98.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.63 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF traded up $0.14 for the day and closed at $64.30

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 197,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 263,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after buying an additional 43,787 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 18,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Investors Sell Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) on Strength (EWY)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/investors-sell-shares-of-ishares-msci-south-korea-etf-ewy-on-strength-ewy.html.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.