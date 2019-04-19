Investors Sell Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) on Strength (FXI)

Traders sold shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $86.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $203.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $116.83 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares China Large-Cap ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $45.66

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXI. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,789,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,346 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,865,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,064,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,983,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,113,000 after buying an additional 1,346,335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

