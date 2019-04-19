Investors Sell iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) on Strength (EWT)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $21.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $52.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.96 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF traded up $0.30 for the day and closed at $36.09

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 949,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,860 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,000 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $4,471,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

