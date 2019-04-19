Investors Sell Caterpillar (CAT) on Strength (CAT)

Traders sold shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on strength during trading on Friday. $126.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $244.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $117.77 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Caterpillar had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. Caterpillar traded up $1.48 for the day and closed at $143.36

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

