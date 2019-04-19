Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,745 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,625% compared to the average volume of 275 put options.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $948,757.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,704,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,329,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,912 shares of company stock worth $13,389,571. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 463,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 128,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 209,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 94.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

