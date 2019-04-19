Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 19th (APOG, ARQL, ATSG, CACC, CATY, CDEV, CRAY, CROX, CSTE, DNFGY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 19th:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

