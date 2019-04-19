Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Community Bank System (CBU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU):

4/15/2019 – Community Bank System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

4/9/2019 – Community Bank System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

4/9/2019 – Community Bank System is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Community Bank System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

3/26/2019 – Community Bank System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

3/5/2019 – Community Bank System was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $67.07.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $706,128.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,958.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $420,245.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 105,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Community Bank System by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

