Investec Lowers Infosys (INFY) to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. HSBC lowered Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on Infosys and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Infosys has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 219,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Infosys by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Infosys by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Infosys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 158,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

