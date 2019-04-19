Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (VTN) Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTN opened at $12.92 on Friday. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

