Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

IMFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 414. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/invesco-multi-factor-core-fixed-income-etf-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-imfc.html.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.