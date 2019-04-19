Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0337 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PICB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,531. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

